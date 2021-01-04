JUST IN
The Lifeline Express: The world's first hospital train in pictures

India's only and the World's first hospital train "The Lifeline Express" train is presently stationed at the Badarpur station in Lumding Divison of NFR in Assam and serving patients free of cost

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India’s only and the World’s first hospital train

The Lifeline Express, or Jeevan Rekha Express, is a hospital train which started running on 16 July 1991.

The Lifeline Express train is presently stationed at the Badarpur station in Lumding Div. of NFR in Assam

The train was made in collaboration between the Impact India Foundation (IIF), Indian Railways (IR) and the Health Ministry.

Patients from across the country are treated free of cost on the train

The Lifeline Express has made a health impact both, in India and around the world where it has inspired similar initiatives.

The train is equipped with 2 modern operation theatres, 5 operating tables & other facilities

The special train provides treatment to patients across the country, mainly those who come from far-flung and remote areas under the government’s flagship programme.

The train is upgraded from time to time as technology advances

The Railway Ministry recently took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of the hospital train which is equipped with world-class modern medical facilities.


First Published: Mon, January 04 2021. 19:00 IST

