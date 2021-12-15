Three-day winter session of UP legislature to begin on Wednesday

During the session, the Yogi Adityanath government will table a second supplementary grant for the financial year 2021-22 and seek a vote on account for various ambitious projects of the state govt. Photo: PTI

A three-day of the Uttar Pradesh legislature is beginning on Wednesday.

During the session, the government will table a second supplementary grant for the financial year 2021-22 and seek a vote on account for various ambitious projects of the state government.

Since all parties are busy with electioneering for the upcoming polls, the will be brief, sources said.

This will also be the last session of the 17th Vidhan Sabha.

Pradeep Kumar Dubey, the principal secretary to the Legislative Assembly, said that obituary references are up on schedule for the first working day of the

Meanwhile, demands for the second supplementary grant for 2021-22 and the vote-on-account for the next financial year will be presented on Thursday, he said.

The UP Legislative Assembly's business advisory committee has set the terms for lawmakers to attend the session in view of the prevailing pandemic. The Assembly has, this time too, decided to give its members the choice to attend the House virtually.

Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls early next year and the Assembly elections are likely to be held in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly.

