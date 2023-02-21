JUST IN
Business Standard

Three departments taking measures to reduce road accidents: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that three departments of his government are taking measures to reduce road accidents, which are on the rise since last one month

Topics
Goa | Goa Chief Minister | Pramod Sawant

IANS  |  Panaji 

road financing

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that three departments of his government are taking measures to reduce road accidents, which are on the rise since last one month.

Addressing a press conference here after a cabinet meeting, Sawant said that drunken driving, not following traffic rules and overtaking are the main reasons behind the accidents taking place.

"Compared to other states the proportion of vehicles per population is more in Goa. People should cooperate with our departments to reduce accidents. They should follow traffic rules," Sawant said.

"Traffic Cell, Transport department and PWDA are taking regular meetings to implement the measures to reduce the road accidents," Sawant said.

In October last year, the state government had organised a workshop for the public wherein several aspects of road accidents and 'Road Safety Management Plan' were discussed.

"Drunken driving cases have reduced by more than 60 to 70 per cent in the state following intensified checks at night by police," Sawant had said during the open forum for the public in October.

He had said that these three departments will work on short-term gain and long-term improvement to reduce the road accidents.

"The road accident numbers that occurred from 2017-2021 are horrifying. In 2017, the number was 333, then 262, 297, 223 and 226 respectively. We can reduce accidents by traffic management and taking measures," Sawant said.

"We have taken several steps under the Motor Vehicle Act 1989. Also, we are working on the suggestions and consultations from the National Road Safety Board, National Road Safety Council, Transport Development Council, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 to reduce accidents," he informed.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 15:37 IST

