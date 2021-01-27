Three earthquakes hit Spain's Granada within an hour, says report

The Spanish province of Granada registered at least three earthquakes with a magnitude of over 4.0 within less than an hour last night, the Geographic Institute (IGN) said.

According to the IGN, the first major occurred at 21:36 GMT on Tuesday. The epicenter was located in Granada's Santa Fe with a 4.3 magnitude. Shortly after, the second quake was felt in the city of Cullar Vega with a 4.2 magnitude and at 21:54, Santa Fe registered another with a 4.5 magnitude.

There are no reports of casualties or damage caused by the quake.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed solidarity with the citizens who were in the region during the

"Several earthquakes have shaken Granada again tonight. I am concerned about thousands of people. It is time to keep calm and follow instructions of the emergency services. Let us hope that we will come back to the normality soon," Sanchez said on Twitter.

Since December 2020, Andalusia has registered more than 150 low-magnitude earthquakes, according to the IGN report.

