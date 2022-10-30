JUST IN
Chhattisgarh to soon have research centre for sickle cell disease
Army's first inter-service paragliding championship begins in Bir Billing
MHA asks states, UTs to take action against predatory Chinese lending apps
Assam's govt schools to get new infrastructure: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
CVC's Integrity Pledge: Mobilising citizens towards corruption-free India
Rajnath calls C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara a milestone
SC to hear 232 pleas on CAA issue on Oct 31 on reopening after Diwali
Isro eyes next generation launch vehicle for heavier payloads into orbit
J-K: Security forces launch search operation over suspected drone movement
Tripura CM thanks PM for highlighting bio-village project in Maan Ki Baat
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution rises to 26% as farm fires rise
Business Standard

Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment, probe underway

A 35-year-old man was allegedly robbed off his SUV by three persons at a gun point in southwest Delhi's Cantonment area, police said

Topics
robbery | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CCTV footage of robbery
CCTV footage of robbery (Photo: Twitter)

A 35-year-old man was allegedly robbed off his SUV by three persons at a gun point in southwest Delhi's Cantonment area, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday at 5.19 am, Delhi Cantt police station received information regarding carjacking from National Highway-8, near Jharera Village, police said.

The complainant, Rahul who is a resident of Meerut district in UP, said that three unknown persons came on a motorcycle and robbed his white Toyota Fortuner car from him at gun point, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Delhi Cantt police station and investigation was on, the officer said.

A purported video, seems to be of the incident, is being circulated on social media.

In the video, the driver parks his white Fortuner car near the spot where three persons came on a motorcycle.

When the SUV owner Rahul comes out of the vehicle, a man wearing red upper takes out a pistol from his pocket and threatens him. Two other gun wielding accused also came and all the three escaped from the spot along with the car.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on robbery

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 18:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.