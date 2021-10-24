Time for sidelining people of Jammu has come to an end: Amit Shah

-
The time for sidelining the people of Jammu has come to an end and now both Kashmir and Jammu will be developed together, Home Minister Amit Shah told a public rally here on Sunday.
Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5, 2019.
Addressing the rally in Bhagwati Nagar area, the home minister said no one will now be able to create any hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022.
If the youth join the development of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists will fail in their sinister design, he asserted.
The home minister said the government is aiming that no civilian gets killed in violence and terrorism is wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah arrived at the well-attended rally amid thunderous applause and sloganeering by people.
Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength in and around the venue.
