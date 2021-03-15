TMC MLA Debashree Roy quits party after being denied poll ticket

Noted actor and two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy on Monday quit the party after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Raidighi legislator, in a letter to TMC state chief Subrata Bakshi, said she will no longer be associated with the party.

"Although, I don't hold any post in the party, but I felt it is necessary to write this letter as I wanted to inform the leadership that I don't want to be associated with the TMC anymore," she said.

When asked about her future plans, Roy said she will concentrate on acting but is open to joining any other party if there is a "concrete proposal".

Roy was scheduled to join the BJP in 2019 but her plans got scuttled after TMC turncoat and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay opposed her induction into the saffron camp.

Incidentally, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on Sunday after he was denied a poll ticket.