TMS, Ep 34: Implication of net-zero goal, Prakash Mallya Q&A, and Fed taper

-
ALSO READ
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
Intel unveils 11th Gen H series processors for gaming laptops: Details here
Computex 2021: Intel announces two new 11th Gen SKUs, 5G solution, and more
Financing India's green future
Uber fired up on green mobility; to fund, buy stake in start-ups
-
At the COP26 climate change meeting in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set forth a five-pronged target for India and its commitment to Net-Zero emissions by 2070. While this is sure to infuse new energy into the summit, we delve into the major implications these targets will have for the Indian economy and the key challenges that will need to be overcome.
What role will Intel play in India’s thrust on the 5G technology and electric mobility? What will be the global semiconductor giant’s strategy in the country as more and more Indian players enter the fray, especially with a PLI scheme incentivising local manufacturing? Is the company looking at India seriously as a manufacturing base? In an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta, Prakash Mallya, Intel India’s vice-president & managing director for sales, marketing and communications group, answers these and more questions.
Expectations are running high for the Federal Reserve to lay out its plans later today to begin supplying less monetary aid to markets. But will Jerome Powell actually pull the trigger and start reducing monetary supply even though GDP numbers for the September quarter were weak and inflation remains sticky?
If you are planning to take a home loan from a bank anytime soon, there are some important things related to bank rates that you should know about. BPLR and MCLR are some of the terms you would come across. What are these and how do they impact home loan rates?
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU