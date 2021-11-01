COP26: Climate adaptation not got as much importance as mitigation, says PM

-
ALSO READ
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
What is COP26 and why does it matter? A guide to Glasgow climate talks 2021
COP26 summit: India's climate destiny depends upon negotiations in Glasgow
Predictable climate finance in focus for India at COP26 summit
TMS, Ep 32: COP26, Shaktikanta Das 2.0, markets in Samvat 2078, dark web
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that climate adaptation has not got as much importance as mitigation in the international climate debate which is an injustice to vulnerable countries.
Speaking at a side event Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade' at the 26th UN climate conference in Glasgow, Modi stressed on the need to include in the school syllabus the importance of living in harmony with nature as per traditional practices.
"Adaptation has not got as much importance as mitigation in the international climate debate. It is injustice to those countries which are highly vulnerable to climate change, he told the gathering.
"Many traditional communities have the knowledge of living in harmony with nature. In our adaptation policies, the traditional practices should be given importance. To ensure this knowledge reaches the next generation, it should be added to the school syllabus, Prime Minister Modi said.
He stressed that climate change is a huge challenge for the agriculture sector in developing nations, including India.
"Climate is a huge challenge for the farmers of developing nations including India. Cropping pattern is changing, untimely rains, floods and continuous storms are destroying crops. From sources of drinking water to affordable housing, all need to be made resilient against climate change, he said.
Talking about the importance of climate adaptation, Modi said it should be made the most vital part of the policies.
"Climate adaptation has to be made the most vital part of our policies. In India, policies like tap water for all, Clean India Mission and clean cooking fuel for all have given adaptation benefits to the needy as well as improved their quality of life, he said.
"Even if the ways of adaptation are local, developing countries should get global support for it. India initiated the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI for global support to local adaptation. I urge the countries to join this initiative," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU