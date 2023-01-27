JUST IN
Toolkit that spreads lies, propaganda, says RSS on BBC documentary

Central government has condemned the BBC documentary series describing it as propaganda to push a discredited narrative

Topics
RSS | BBC | Gujarat riots

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has accused the BBC of being a "toolkit which is spreading lies and propaganda" amongst the Indians by its recently released controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an article and cover story which will appear in the upcoming issue of the RSS' Panchjanya magazine, it accused the BBC of repeating an attempt to impose lies and propaganda after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Significantly, BBC has been caught up in controversies for making the documentary which has been rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs, for "allegedly being a symbol of colonial mindset, propaganda piece, prejudiced and lack of objectivity", the RSS said.

Despite the ban, the documentary has been screened in a number of universities.

On Tuesday night, high drama prevailed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi, with student members alleging that they were attacked with stones while watching the controversial documentary titled, 'India: The Modi Question'.

There was similar tension over the two separate initiatives by Congress and CPI(M)'s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) for screening the documentary in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, screening of the film took place in Kolkata's Jadavpur University on Thursday evening and on Friday, it will be shown at the Presidency University.

Also on Thursday, rival groups in the University of Hyderabad screened the documentary as well as the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

Meanwhile, the Central government has condemned the BBC documentary series describing it as propaganda to push a discredited narrative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 13:42 IST

