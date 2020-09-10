Top generals briefed on national and regional security situations: Pak army

JUST IN
Indian Army instructs field commanders to protect territory at any cost
The situation of Covid-19 and support to the national polio campaign also came under discussion

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector, about 75 kilometers from Jammu
General Bajwa “stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu,” it said.

Pakistan's top generals were briefed on the national and regional security situations on Wednesday, the army said.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a meeting of the Corps Commanders' in Rawalpindi, wherein the generals were briefed on national and regional security situations, it said.

"Noting the Indian aggression, (the) forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs," the army said.

The commanders also expressed satisfaction on the continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country, gradual positive effects of the ongoing Afghan peace process along the western border and resolved to keep supporting the normalization process through national institutions.

The forum also discussed the army's ongoing support to the government against COVID-19, the locust threat and polio campaign within the available resources.

Wednesday's meeting came a day after the spy agency - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) - briefed the top military leadership about the situation on the Line of Control.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Army chief General Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan were briefed by ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid at the agency's headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 00:12 IST

