JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Uttar Pradesh floods: 644 villages in 16 UP districts affected, says govt
Business Standard

Army personnel killed in firing by Pakistani troops In J-K's at Rajouri

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Wednesday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Indian Army | Pakistan army

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

indian army, border, kashmir, china, pakistan
Representative image

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Wednesday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and opened fire at forward posts in Keri sector, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, the sources said.

The JCO was critically injured in the Pakistani firing and later succumbed to injuries, the sources said, adding Pakistan also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but the exact details are awaited.

This was the second such incident in the past four days.

On August 30, a JCO was killed in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 09:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU