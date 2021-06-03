Top headline: RIL proposal for potential Covid drug; Delhi's 10-wk case low

India will continue to make all efforts to bring back Mehul Choksi: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said India remains steadfast in its resolve that fugitives of the country are brought back to face justice and all efforts would continue to bring back Mehul Choksi who is wanted in a major banking fraud here.

"Let me emphasise that India remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that fugitives are brought back to India to face justice," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters at an online press briefing. READ MORE

487 Covid cases in Delhi, lowest in over 2.5 months; death count below 50 after Apr 11

recorded 487 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48. READ MORE.

Reliance submits proposal for potential COVID drug

Reliance Industries Ltd's R&D arm has proposed the use of Niclosamide - the drug used to treat tapeworm infestation - for treating COVID-19 patients.

Niclosamide, a drug on the World Health Organisation's list of essential medicines, has been used to treat tapeworm infestation for more than 50 years. The oral antiviral drug was also used to treat patients during the SARS outbreak of 2003-04. READ MORE.

Bharat Biotech's pact with Ocugen for Covaxin expanded to Canada

Bharat Biotech on Thursday said the company and Ocugen Inc, its US partner for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, have agreed to expand their agreement to commercialise the jab in Canada also.

Bharat Biotech on February 2 said it andOcugenInc a US-based biopharmaceutical companyhave entered into a definitive agreement to co-develop, supply, and commercialise, the India vaccine makers Covaxin for the USA market. READ MORE.