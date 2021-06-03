Top headline: RIL proposal for potential Covid drug; Delhi's 10-wk case low

-
ALSO READ
Narrative being woven that my husband absconded: Mehul Choksi's wife
Mehul Choksi's Caribbean run: Here is what happened to fugitive jeweller
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi claims abduction by Indian agents
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
Mehul Choksi appeal to 5G network: Key court hearings on Wednesday
-
India will continue to make all efforts to bring back Mehul Choksi: MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said India remains steadfast in its resolve that fugitives of the country are brought back to face justice and all efforts would continue to bring back Mehul Choksi who is wanted in a major banking fraud here.
"Let me emphasise that India remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that fugitives are brought back to India to face justice," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters at an online press briefing. READ MORE
487 Covid cases in Delhi, lowest in over 2.5 months; death count below 50 after Apr 11
Delhi recorded 487 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48. READ MORE.
Reliance submits proposal for potential COVID drug
Reliance Industries Ltd's R&D arm has proposed the use of Niclosamide - the drug used to treat tapeworm infestation - for treating COVID-19 patients.
Niclosamide, a drug on the World Health Organisation's list of essential medicines, has been used to treat tapeworm infestation for more than 50 years. The oral antiviral drug was also used to treat patients during the SARS outbreak of 2003-04. READ MORE.
Bharat Biotech's pact with Ocugen for Covaxin expanded to Canada
Bharat Biotech on Thursday said the company and Ocugen Inc, its US partner for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, have agreed to expand their agreement to commercialise the jab in Canada also.
Bharat Biotech on February 2 said it andOcugenInc a US-based biopharmaceutical companyhave entered into a definitive agreement to co-develop, supply, and commercialise, the India vaccine makers Covaxin for the USA market. READ MORE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU