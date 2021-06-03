India will continue to make all efforts to bring back Mehul Choksi: MEA

-
ALSO READ
India in touch with Dominica, Antigua, Barbuda to bring back Mehul Choksi
Narrative being woven that my husband absconded: Mehul Choksi's wife
Mehul Choksi's Caribbean run: Here is what happened to fugitive jeweller
Multi-agency team in Dominica to bring Choksi if courts allow deportation
Mehul Choksi's pictures from Dominica surface, show him with injury marks
-
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India remains steadfast in its resolve that fugitives of the country are brought back and all efforts would continue to bring back Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in a major banking fraud here.
"He (Choksi) is currently in the custody of Dominica where some legal proceedings are underway. We will continue to ensure that he is brought back to India," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters here at an online press briefing.
He was replying to a batch of questions regarding Choksi, who had fled to Antigua but was recently found in Dominica.
To another question regarding Palestine foreign minister Riad Malki writing to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to protest against India's decision to abstain from voting at UNHRC on Gaza violence, the MEA spokesperson said the position that India took was not new and the country has abstained on the previous occasions also.
He also said Palestine has written similar letters to all countries that abstained.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU