Top headlines: RBI unveils digital rupee features, HUL price cuts, and more

unveils features of digital rupee, plans to launch pilot soon

The (RBI) is exploring the possibility to launch its own digital currency or digital rupee (eRe) with minimal disruption to the financial system. It is working on a phased implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) through various stages of pilots, followed by the final launch. Read more





cuts prices of soaps, detergents after 2 years of hikes

(HUL), one of the country’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players, is learnt to have cut prices of its leading soaps and detergents this month by 2-19 per cent, according to the company’s distributors. The cuts come after consistent price increases by the company as well as its peers, following the sharp rise in raw material prices in the past several months. Read more





Sunil Bhaskaran may pilot Air India's arm after India merger

Sunil Bhaskaran, India’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), is the front-runner to head the low-cost carrier that will take birth after the merger of Express and India, sources said. Read more





Govt looks to ease compliance burden with new disclosure rules

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ (MCA’s) decision to omit key details of projects in the annual report is to avoid duplication and reduce the compliance burden on companies, a senior government official told Business Standard. Read more





Eye on opportunities, Tatas to recast telecom biz with extra funding

The Tata group is restructuring its telecom business, spread across various companies, by making further investments in Tata Teleservices and exploring opportunities in 5G-based segments by providing back-end services. Read more