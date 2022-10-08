JUST IN
Business Standard

Top headlines: RBI unveils digital rupee features, HUL price cuts, and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | RBI | Hindustan Unilever

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
RBI is working on a phased implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) through various stages of pilots, followed by the final launch. | Photo: Bloomberg

RBI unveils features of digital rupee, plans to launch pilot soon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is exploring the possibility to launch its own digital currency or digital rupee (eRe) with minimal disruption to the financial system. It is working on a phased implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) through various stages of pilots, followed by the final launch. Read more

Hindustan Unilever cuts prices of soaps, detergents after 2 years of hikes

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), one of the country’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players, is learnt to have cut prices of its leading soaps and detergents this month by 2-19 per cent, according to the company’s distributors. The cuts come after consistent price increases by the company as well as its peers, following the sharp rise in raw material prices in the past several months. Read more

Sunil Bhaskaran may pilot Air India's arm after AirAsia India merger

Sunil Bhaskaran, AirAsia India’s chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), is the front-runner to head the low-cost carrier that will take birth after the merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India, sources said. Read more

Govt looks to ease compliance burden with new CSR disclosure rules

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ (MCA’s) decision to omit key details of CSR projects in the annual report is to avoid duplication and reduce the compliance burden on companies, a senior government official told Business Standard. Read more

Eye on 5G opportunities, Tatas to recast telecom biz with extra funding

The Tata group is restructuring its telecom business, spread across various companies, by making further investments in Tata Teleservices and exploring opportunities in 5G-based segments by providing back-end services. Read more

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 07:22 IST

