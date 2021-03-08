Top headlines: Brent hops past $70; Tata Motors to hive off PV business

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles by up to Rs 26,000
Oil market's reliance on China shows narrowing options
Vaccine roll-out points to more certain recovery in 2021, says IOC chairman
Oil & Gas shares in focus; ONGC, Oil India, Gail rally up to 10%
Exploration stocks surge as oil prices rally on vaccine hope; ONGC up 4%
-
Brent hops past $70 for first time since pandemic began
Brent crude futures climbed above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, while U.S. crude touched its highest in more than two years, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities. Brent crude futures for May hit $71.38 a barrel in early Asian trade, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020, and were at $70.56 a barrel by 0730 GMT, up $1.20, or 1.7%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose $1.08, or 1.6%, to $67.17. The front-month WTI price touched $67.98 a barrel earlier, the highest since October 2018. Read more
Tata Motors shareholders approve hiving off PV business
Tata Motors on Monday said its shareholders have approved hiving off its passenger vehicles business into a separate entity. On March 5, the shareholders of the company voted to consider and approve the transfer of the passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services Ltd as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration. Read more
NIA takes over case of bomb scare near Antilia
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case of a vehicle laden with explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, an official spokesperson said on Monday. The NIA took over the case following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said. The agency is in the process of re-registering the case, the spokesperson added. The Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside, was found near Ambani's high-rise south Mumbai home on February 25. Read more
Public participation should be basis of celebrations for India's 75 years of independence: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the celebrations for India's 75 years of independence should reflect the spirit of the country's freedom movement and showcase its achievements to the world since 1947. Speaking after the first meeting of the 259-member high-level national committee headed by the prime minister to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, Modi said public participation should be the basis of the celebrations. "It is an opportunity to showcase to the world our achievements since 1947. We need to tell people about the sacrifice of freedom movement heroes," he said after the virtual meeting. Read more
World shares weaken as yields and oil ring inflation alarm
World shares dipped on Monday as the US Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations, raising inflation jitters. These concerns overshadowed the prospect that stimulus would give another boost to the world's No.1 economy, likely helping global growth rebound faster from the Covid-19 downturn. Analysts expect a sharp acceleration in inflation, stoked in part by the latest spike in oil prices, which on Monday climbed above $70 for the first time since the pandemic began. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU