Top headlines: Govt okays sale of NINL, NITI backs private trains, and more

Cabinet okays Ordinance removing end-use restrictions in coal mine auctions

The govt on Wednesday approved an Ordinance to amend a law in order to ease rules for auctioning of coal mines and opening it for steel and power sectors. The decision will also do away with end-use restrictions of the mining blocks, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said. Read more

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to divest equity shares of six PSUs, including MMTC, in Neelachal Ispat Ltd. The six PSUs are MMTC, Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL), Odisha Mining Corporation, Odisha Investment Corporation and MECON. Read more

Aayog pitches for bringing in private players for train operations

Private trains running on a particular route will have a head start of 15 minutes on other trains running on the same route, a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph and also their own guards and crew, says a draft proposal mooted by Aayog. Read more

Telecom companies seek open court hearing in SC on AGR review pleas

Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday sought an open court hearing of their plea seeking review of certain directions of the Supreme Court on recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 trillion from telecom service providers. Read more

India asks importers to buy palm oil from Indonesia, not Malaysia: Report

On Monday, the commerce ministry held a detailed meeting with edible oil industry stakeholders and asked them informally to avoid purchase of Malaysian palm oil, a government source said. Read more

asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Persian Gulf

The on Wednesday asked Indian airline companies to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian International airlines carrying 180 passengers crashed near Tehran in Iran. Read more