Top headlines: Covid vaccines for those over 60; Maruti launches new Swift

for IT products with an outlay of over Rs 7,000 cr

The union cabinet on Wednesday approved production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware products. The target IT hardware segments under the proposed scheme include laptops, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and servers.

Vaccine for those above 60, over 45 with co-morbidities from March 1

From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres, announced goverment on Wednesday The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

President inaugurates world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the world's largest cricket arena -- the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera -- a state-of-the-art facility which can accommodate an awe-inspiring 1.32 lakh spectators.

Stock Exchange halts trading after glitch freezes stock prices

India's largest stock exchange, the Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday abruptly shut its cash and derivatives segment following a glitch which froze stock prices.

Maruti launches all-new Swift with price starting at Rs 5.73 lakh

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched updated version of its premium hatchback Swift priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).