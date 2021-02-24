Top headlines: Covid vaccines for those over 60; Maruti launches new Swift

-
PLI scheme for IT products with an outlay of over Rs 7,000 cr
The union cabinet on Wednesday approved production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware products. The target IT hardware segments under the proposed scheme include laptops, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and servers. Read here
Vaccine for those above 60, over 45 with co-morbidities from March 1
From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres, announced goverment on Wednesday The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Read here
President inaugurates world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the world's largest cricket arena -- the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera -- a state-of-the-art facility which can accommodate an awe-inspiring 1.32 lakh spectators. Read here
National Stock Exchange halts trading after glitch freezes stock prices
India’s largest stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday abruptly shut its cash and derivatives segment following a glitch which froze stock prices. Read here
Maruti launches all-new Swift with price starting at Rs 5.73 lakh
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched updated version of its premium hatchback Swift priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Read here
