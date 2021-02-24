PLI scheme for IT products has outlay of over Rs 7,000 cr, says govt

The on Wednesday approved production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware products and Pharma sector. The target IT hardware segments under the proposed Scheme include laptops, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and servers.

The total cost of the for IT Hardware is approximately Rs 7,350 crore over 4 years. For the Pharma sector, the total quantum of incentive is about Rs 15,000 crore.



"After the success of in bringing investments in mobile phone (handsets and components) manufacturing, the chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT hardware and pharma sectors," the government said in a release.

The proposed scheme is likely to benefit major global as well as domestic manufacturers of IT hardware products and will offset the import reliance in this segment. Over the next 4 years, the scheme is expected to lead to total production of upto Rs 3.26 trillion. Meanwhile for the pharma sector is expected to increase the rotal incremental sales up to Rs 2.94 trillion and total incremental exports of Rs 1.96 trillion during six years from 2023 to 2028.

The government believes domestic value addition for IT Hardware is expected to rise to 20- 25 per cent by 2025 from the current 5-10 per cent due to the impetus provided by the scheme.

The scheme is also expected to bring an additional investment in electronics manufacturing to the tune of Rs 2,700 crore.





Meanwhile, in the pharma sector, the scheme is expected to generate employment for both skilled and un-skilled personnel, estimated at 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs as a result of growth in the sector.

The scheme for the Pharma sector shall cover goods under three categories including Biopharmaceuticals, APIs, and repurposed drugs.

On the success of the earlier PLI schemes, the government said, the incentives for mobile phones and electronic components, launched last year during the middle of pandemic led to produced goods worth Rs 35,000 crore and companies invested Rs 1,300 crore under the scheme despite challenging times. Additional employment generation during this period stands at around 22,500 jobs.

Based on initial success of the PLI scheme, 10 target sectors along with specific product lines having high growth potential were identified by NITI Aayog. Today's announcements is a further step in that direction. It comes in close wake of for telecom and networking products that was approved by the government last week.