Traffic normal during 'chakka jam', no violence reported: Delhi police

-
ALSO READ
US reaction to farmer protests must be seen in its entirety: Govt
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Farmer leaders observe day-long fast on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
SC agri panel members are pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions
-
Traffic movement was normal in the national capital on Saturday during the chakka jam call given by farmers, said Delhi police.
Talking to ANI, Delhi Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal said, "The traffic movement is normal and the life is going on as usual here," adding that no violent incidents took place in Delhi.
Delhi Police PRO said, "The Chakka Jaam call wasn't for Delhi but in the wake of January 26 violence, we had made heavy security arrangements."
"Security was further tightened at Delhi's border areas where farmers are gathered in large numbers. The security forces are still deployed at the protest site," the official added.
He said that "police had made a number of preventive detentions in public interest."
A number of people have been detained near Shaheedi Park in central Delhi for allegedly holding a protest in support of the 'chakka jam' call given by farmers.
This Chakka Jaam protest was not a lawful permitted activity, as blocking roads cannot be part of a democratic protest, he added.
To monitor the aftermath of the Chakka Jaam protest, a team of Delhi police is constantly keeping track of social media.
Farmers' unions conducted a 3-hour 'chakka jam' across the country between 12 noon and 3 pm on February 6. However, the farmers protesting at the Capital's border had assured that they would not enter Delhi.
Eleven rounds of talks have been held between the government and the protesting farmer unions over their demand for the repeal of farm laws. The government has offered to put the new farm laws on hold for about 18 months.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU