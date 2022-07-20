Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway halted due to landslides

-
The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides and shooting stones, officials said on Wednesday.
"Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at multiple locations due to Landslides/Mudslides/Shooting stones," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.
Officials said restoration work of the highway is in progress and the Mughal road, SSG road were through for the vehicular movement.
The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.
