Substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 2018 to 2021: Centre

There has been a substantial decline in in the country from 2018 to 2021, the was told on Tuesday.

Replying no to DMK leader A. Ganeshamurthi's question whether the incidents of terror attacks are rising in the country, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha, in a written reply, that "situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir and that there has been a substantial decline in from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021".

Noting that combating terrorism is a continuous process, he said that the government has taken various steps in this regard including strengthening of the legal framework, streamlining of intelligence mechanism, setting up of Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation and prosecution of terror-related cases, having various hubs of Security Guard (NSG), stepping up the border and coastal security, and modernisation and capacity building of state police forces.

"Due to concerted and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders, terrorism-related violence has been contained to a large extent in the country," he said.

The minister also said that 244 terrorist incidents happened in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 while the number decreased to 229 in 2021.

Rai said the government has a policy of "zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir".

Asked when the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would be brought to normal so that democratic process can be started, Rai said the Central government has taken various measures to normalise the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

"These include a robust security and intelligence grid, proactive operations against terrorists, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment and high level of alertness maintained by the security forces," he said.

