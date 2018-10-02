JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Harvard professor Gita Gopinath appointed IMF's chief economist
Business Standard

Traffic regulated, advisory issued as BKU protest march reaches Delhi today

The protestors are marching towards the national capital with their several demands including farm loan-waiver

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhartiya Kisan Union
Police beef up security ahead of the protest march

People commuting between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh experienced heavy traffic congestion as police regulated vehicular movement anticipating law and order problems as thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union members are on a march from Haridwar to reach the national capital Tuesday.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, vehicular movement was affected on National Highway nine, Gazipur Border and UP Gate due to the demonstration.

Motorists arriving in Delhi from Ghaziabad and vice-versa were advised to commute through Kondli Village or Anand Vihar.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory asking motorists to avoid the Meerut Expressway.

"In view of the large-scale gathering of protestors on the Ghazipur border, people going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, Haridwar are advised to avoid the Meerut Expressway (Ghazipur Border) and take alternative routes as per their convenience," the advisory said.

Those going towards Ghaziabad can take Ghazipur Chowk, Road No 56 towards ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, GT Road and Mohan Nagar, it said, adding commuters can also drive through Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Mohan Garden to reach Ghaziabad.

For travelling towards Noida, commuters have been advised to take DND Flyover, Noida Link Road and the Mahamaya Flyover.

The protestors are marching towards the national capital with their several demands including farm loan-waiver.
First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 01:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements