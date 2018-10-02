Traffic regulated, advisory issued as BKU protest march reaches Delhi today

People commuting between Delhi and experienced heavy as police regulated vehicular movement anticipating law and order problems as thousands of members are on a march from to reach the capital Tuesday.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, vehicular movement was affected on Highway nine, Gazipur Border and UP Gate due to the demonstration.

Motorists arriving in Delhi from Ghaziabad and vice-versa were advised to commute through Kondli Village or Anand Vihar.

The has also issued an advisory asking motorists to avoid the Meerut Expressway.

"In view of the large-scale gathering of protestors on the Ghazipur border, people going towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, are advised to avoid the Meerut Expressway (Ghazipur Border) and take alternative routes as per their convenience," the advisory said.

Those going towards Ghaziabad can take Ghazipur Chowk, Road No 56 towards ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, GT Road and Mohan Nagar, it said, adding commuters can also drive through Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Mohan Garden to reach Ghaziabad.

For travelling towards Noida, commuters have been advised to take DND Flyover, Noida Link Road and the Mahamaya Flyover.

The protestors are marching towards the capital with their several demands including farm loan-waiver.