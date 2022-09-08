Traffic snarls hit central Delhi as Modi inaugurates 'Kartavya Path'

Traffic congestions were witnessed in and around the areas of India Gate and other parts of Central Delhi due to closure of roads in the evening hours of Thursday when Prime Minister inaugurated the newly-christened Kartavya Path.

The Delhi Police had asked the commuters to plan their journey in advance and take alternate routes to avoid road closures and congestion due to traffic restrictions.

Due to the roads closure, many areas in parts of Lutyens Delhi, including ITO, IP Flyover, and other roads, witnessed traffic jams.

According to police, over 450 traffic personnel were deployed to maintain traffic and ensure all roads near the India Gate were empty.

The Delhi Police also coordinated with Delhi Fire Services and called in cranes to monitor the restricted area and to remove any unwanted vehicles.

The Control Room buzzed with calls complaining of snarls in several areas, beginning at 6 pm, especially around India Gate. Traffic movement could only be eased after 9 pm around when the ceremony was over.

"Most of the calls we received of heavy congestion were from Tilak Marg, C-hexagon, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, and Shahjahan Road. But as per the congestions reported, necessary diversions were also made," a traffic officer said.

For these areas, around 17 diversion routes were suggested and vehicular movement was diverted there, he said.

The traffic was diverted through W point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-point, Prithviraj Road, Akbar Road and Subramania Bharati Marg, the officer added.

The inauguration time being around the peak evening hours, traffic near Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Pragati Maidan was especially affected.

Special arrangements were made to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to commuters and pedestrians, police said, adding traffic was diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Other areas which witnessed traffic jams in the national capital were Moti Bagh crossing, Bhikaji Cama road, south foot of Lodhi flyover, Moolchand, and Vikas Marg, said the traffic police officials.

The traffic for these routes were diverted from Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and JLN stadium among others, they said.

Traffic movement was also diverted on K G Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing).

According to the advisory issued, commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers were requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramania Bharati Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, and Rajesh Pilot Marg.

The roundabouts near Windsor Place and Claridges Hotel, Man Singh Road, the MLNP roundabout, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, the Mandi House roundabout and Sikandra Road also witnessed congestion.

