Traffic snarls, waterlogging in Delhi as city receives first monsoon rain

As Delhi received its first monsoon showers on Thursday morning, providing respite from the oppressive heat, woes began for commuters as they battled traffic snarls and waterlogging.
The Delhi Traffic Police, through a tweet, asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.
As per IMD report, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds' would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police tweeted.
Several parts of Delhi like ITO, Barapullah, Ring Road and the capital borders, specially Delhi-Noida border, Chilla Border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic as rains lashed the national capital.
Waterlogging was reported near Pragati Maidan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station, Loni Road roundabout and Azadpur market underpass.
Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the Delhi government is ready to combat waterlogging on a war footing and it is focussing on solving the problem with micro planning.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi are being monitored 247 through CCTV cameras.
