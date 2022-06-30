India, Mexico ink pact on capacity building in Space during FOC, says MEA

India and Mexico have signed an agreement for capacity building in here.

The pact was signed during the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations held between India and Mexico here.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA): "A Specific Cooperation Agreement on cooperation in outer focusing on crop monitoring, drought assessment and capacity building between ISRO and Mexican Agency (AEM) was also signed during the visit."

The consultations reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, science and technology including space, culture and tourism, education, consular, and other areas of mutual interest. Multilateral and regional issues including co-operation at the UN, Pacific Alliance and the upcoming G20 Presidency of India were also discussed.

Also, the two sides agreed to continue high level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms such as Consular Dialogue, the Bilateral High-Level Group on Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation (BHLG) and Joint Commission Meeting to keep up the momentum in bilateral relations.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi during the talks held in a friendly and warm atmosphere.

In the discussions held on Wednesday, the Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, while Carmen Moreno Toscano, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico headed the Mexican side.

