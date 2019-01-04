Triple talaq: Cong asks JD(U) to exit NDA, BJP downplays its ally's stand

With the (United) firm in its opposition to a bill against triple talaq, the on Friday said it was high time that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party walked out of the BJP-led NDA, otherwise it will be wiped out from

The sought to downplay the divergent stance taken by the JD(U), its ally in Bihar, on the bill, saying "no difference of opinion within the NDA on the issue of development".

Legislature Party said the JD(U) had sharp ideological differences with the on important issues like the construction of at the disputed site in Ayodhya and on triple talaq.

The JD(U) should realise that its standing among the people of would be imperiled if it remains in the Democratic Alliance (NDA). In such an eventuality, it will be wiped out from the state, Singh said here.

The JD(U) had made its stand on the triple talaq issue clear even when an ordinance on the same was promulgated by the Union cabinet.

of the JD(U) in Rajya Sabha and the party's had favoured arriving at a consensus with other parties on the issue. He had also warned that if a bill is brought on this issue in Parliament, the JD(U) will voice its opinion more vocally.

After the bill was sent to the Rajya Sabha, the party's state of the Vashishtha made it clear that JD(U) will not support the bill.

The JD(U) has six members in Rajya Sabha, including the Harivansh. Lack of support from the party will further reduce the NDA's support base on this issue in the Upper House, where it is already short of majority.

Ending more than a decade of political alignment, the JD(U) had snapped ties with the in 2013 but returned to the NDA in 2017 after a short-lived collaboration with the Congress-RJD combine to form the

The JD(U) enjoys considerable support from minority muslims and had last month obliquely disapproved the idea of an ordinance on construction.

He had also reiterated the party's long-standing position that the Ayodhya issue should be resolved either through a court judgement or mutual agreement among different groups.

In its bid to downplay the JD(U)'s stand, said, "Allies have a different opinion on matters like Ram temple, Article 370, a uniform civil code and triple talaq from before. But there is no difference of opinion within the NDA on the issue of development."



"We have succeeded, in Bihar, in putting the state on development map while keeping contentious issues aside," Modi, also a member of the BJP, tweeted.

Though he did not name any party, his remarks were clearly aimed at the assertion of the JD(U).