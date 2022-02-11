BJP to emerge victorious in all five poll-bound states: Tripura CM

-
ALSO READ
Tripura police books 4 SC lawyers under UAPA for abetting disharmony
Biplab Deb sets 70% vote target for BJP in 2023 Tripura Assembly poll
Tripura violence: False case against Saayoni Ghosh, says Sushmita Dev
Biplab Deb expands cabinet, seeks to stem dissent by inducting rivals
Tripura govt to take strict action against land mafia, says CM Biplab Deb
-
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asserted on Friday that no other party was capable of challenging the BJP, which was set to emerge victorious in the assembly elections of five states.
Deb, during a programme here to mark the death anniversary of BJP forerunner Deendayal Upadhyaya, said speculation had been rife over poll results during the general election in 2019, but the party, led by Narendra Modi, made it to the hot seat, surprising many.
Elections to five states -- Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand -- are being held in phases, starting February 10.
"Yogiji (Uttar Pradesh CM) will be back with a bang as people of UP have gotten rid of Goondaraj and Mafiaraj. No party will be able to challenge the BJP in the five poll-bound states. The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the might of the BJP are well established in the country, he said.
Highlighting the Modi government's welfare initiatives, the CM said, It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had released Rs. 20,000 crore for 11 crore farmers on January 1 when a section of them was on warpath.
The move was aimed at paying respect to our annadatas (food providers).
The chief minister also took a dig at opposition CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar, who had recently criticised the state's health infrastructure, stating that he unaware of reality.
"Two days after he had criticised the health services at state-run GBP Hospital, an open heart surgery was successfully performed for the first time in the state's premier hospital. The four-time chief minister, who is now the opposition leader, should have known the reality before making an allegation," Deb maintained.
The chief minister also called upon the karyakartas to bridge the gap between the organisation and the people. We must pursue integral humanism scripted by BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The party leaders and karyakartas should reach out to the grassroots level with Deen Dayal Upadhyay's message in mind 'serve the last man in the queue'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor