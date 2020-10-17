Odisha coronavirus update: 2,196 Covid-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally
mounted to 2,66,345 on Saturday as 2,196 more people, including a ruling BJD MP, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
Seventeen more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,121, he said.
As many as 1,274 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 922 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.
Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 259, followed by Cuttack (175) and Sundergarh (140), he said.
BJD's Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya tested positive for the infection. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bargarh district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished him a speedy recovery.
Five fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, two in Cuttack, and one each in Angul, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Puri, Sundargarh and Sambalpur, the official said.
Ganjam has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 225, followed by Khurda (191) and Cuttack (98), he said.
Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.
Odisha now has 23,786 active coronavirus cases, while 2,41,385 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.
The state has so far tested over 40 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 41,353 on Friday, he added.
