Telangana records 1,451 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,983 new recoveries

registered 1,451 new cases, taking the state's tally to 2.2 lakh, even as 1,983 more patients recovered from the infection, officials said on Saturday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area accounted for the highest 235 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Rangareddy district at 104, Medchal Malkajgiri at 101, Bhadradri Kothagudem at 92, Nalgonda at 84 and Khammam at 71.

Other districts where new cases were reported include Karimnagar (65), Siddipet (64), Warangal Urban (55), Suryapet (37), Nizamabad (32), Rajanna Sircilla (30), Jagityal (29), Peddapalli (28), Medak (25), Nirmal and Wanaparty (24 each), Vikarabad and Nagarkurnool (22 each).

However, nine more patients died, raising the statewide COVID death toll to 1,265.

In all, 55 per cent patients died due to comorbidities and 45 per cent due to Covid alone.

The southern state tested 42,497 samples in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of Covid-19 tests to 37.8 lakh.

The total recoveries in are 1.9 lakh. Of the 2.2 lakh cases in Telangana, 22,774 are active. Nearly 70 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic and 30 per cent symptomatic.

