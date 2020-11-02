Tripura reports 135 fresh Covid-19 cases, two additional fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Tripura reports 332 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally now at 26,066
Tripura reports 275 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 27,308
Tripura reports 381 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 25,734
Tripura reports 171 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths; caseload at 28,153
Tripura Covid-19 tally at 26,362 with 296 fresh cases; three more deaths
-
At least 135 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Monday, pushing the tally in the state to 30,852, a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 345 after two more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.
West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has reported the maximum number of fatalities at 180, the official said.
On Sunday, 186 patients were discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral facility in the state for COVID-19 patients, he said.
Tripura currently has 1,273 active coronavirus cases, while 29,211 people have recovered from the disease so far and 23 patients migrated to other states, the official said.
Over 4.61 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said.
"A total of 2,73,527 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, and 1,87,791 samples tested through RT-PCR," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU