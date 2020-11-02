Tripura reports 135 fresh Covid-19 cases, two additional fatalities

At least 135 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Monday, pushing the tally in the state to 30,852, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 345 after two more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has reported the maximum number of fatalities at 180, the official said.

On Sunday, 186 patients were discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral facility in the state for COVID-19 patients, he said.

currently has 1,273 active cases, while 29,211 people have recovered from the disease so far and 23 patients migrated to other states, the official said.

Over 4.61 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said.

"A total of 2,73,527 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, and 1,87,791 samples tested through RT-PCR," he added.

