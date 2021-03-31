Turkey reports 37,303 coronavirus cases, its record single-day infections

-
ALSO READ
Turkey reports 20,428 coronavirus cases, tally surpasses 3 million
Global coronavirus cases top 64.4 million: Johns Hopkins University
Chile reports 2,395 fresh coronavirus cases amid vaccination drive
Global coronavirus cases surpass 63-million mark: Johns Hopkins University
South Africa declares second wave of coronavirus infection as cases surge
-
Turkey reported 37,303 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, breaking its record of single-day infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to its health ministry.
Among the new cases are 1,376 symptomatic patients, and the total number in the country has reached 3,277,880.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 155 to 31,385, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,995,033 after 19,925 more recovered in the last 24 hours.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,054 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 235,298 tests were conducted over the past day, taking the overall number of tests for coronavirus in Turkey to 38,338,045.
On Monday, the government decided to tighten restrictions, including extending weekend lockdowns, amid a hike in the number of infections after Turkey eased measures on March 1.
The country started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of China's Sinovac vaccine. More than 8,889,000 people have been vaccinated so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU