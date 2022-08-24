Twin towers demolition: 'No fly zone' for drones in Noida on August 28

-
ALSO READ
Noida twin towers demolition to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris
Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 28; here's a recap
Supertech towers: Test blast on Sunday, residents advised to stay indoors
Noida: Supertech twin towers demolition deadline extended to Aug 28 by SC
House of cards: How to bring down Supertech's concrete colossus in Noida
-
Drones will not be allowed to fly in the "exclusion zone" of Supertech's illegal twin towers when they will be demolished on August 28, officials said on Wednesday.
They added that drones will be allowed beyond the exclusion zone only on the basis of permission by the police.
The nearly-100 metre tall structures -- taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- in Noida's Sector 93A would be razed to ground at 2.30 pm on Sunday.
While all residents of two adjoining societies -- Emerald Court and ATS Village -- would be evacuated, an exclusion zone has been marked around the twin towers where no person, vehicle or animal would be allowed during the demolition process, the officials said.
"The exclusion zone will include an area of 450 metres in front side of the twin towers overseeing a road and a city park. On the other sides of the towers, the exclusion zone will be till 250 metres, Gautam Buddh Nagar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh told PTI.
"The exclusion zone will be a 'no fly zone' for drones. However, drones could be used beyond the exclusion zone but for that a permission would be required from the local police well in advance, Singh said.
The exclusion zone also includes a patch of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where vehicular traffic would remain halted from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on August 28, he said.
The measures are being taken as safety precaution, according to officials, who said around 3,700 kilograms of explosives has been rigged into the skeletal structures of the twin towers for implosion.
The razing of the Apex and Ceyane towers would leave behind a whopping 35,000 cubic metres of debris -- a large part of which would be accommodated in the basement of the towers while remaining would be moved out to an isolated location within Noida and processed scientifically, they said.
The demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A comes in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures to be illegal and built in violation of norms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 16:10 IST