Twitter to block 3rd party apps, says 'enforcing long-standing API rules'

Micro-blogging platform has announced that it is blocking third-party applications like Tweetbot and Twitterrific.

The platform tweeted from its @TwitterDev account on Tuesday: " is enforcing its long-standing API rules. That may result in some apps not working."

Several users expressed their thoughts on the company's announcement.

While one user asked, "oh yeah? what rules did Tweetbot broke? And Twitterrific?", another said, "translation: We're embarrassed other apps are better so instead of improving ours, we'll just block them".

CEO last week said that Twitter's "open source" algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

He said that Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.

"Transparency builds trust," the Twitter CEO had posted.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)