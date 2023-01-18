JUST IN
Twitter to block 3rd party apps, says 'enforcing long-standing API rules'
Apple introduces next-gen MacBook lineup powered by superfast M2 chips
Apple launches MacBook Pro with super fast M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
Gaming firms recommend self-declaration mechanism, graded KYC to MeitY
Google Pixel Fold may feature 7.67-inch interior screen with thick frame
Google working on in-house version of Apple's AirTag device tracker
Google rolls out support for 33 new offline languages on 'Translate' app
Amazon announces Republic Day sale offers on 5G smartphones: Details here
Samsung announces Republic Day sale offers on phones, earphones, and more
HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple introduces next-gen MacBook lineup powered by superfast M2 chips
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter to block 3rd party apps, says 'enforcing long-standing API rules'

Twitter has announced that it is blocking third-party applications like Tweetbot and Twitterrific

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | mobile application

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has announced that it is blocking third-party applications like Tweetbot and Twitterrific.

The platform tweeted from its @TwitterDev account on Tuesday: "Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules. That may result in some apps not working."

Several users expressed their thoughts on the company's announcement.

While one user asked, "oh yeah? what rules did Tweetbot broke? And Twitterrific?", another said, "translation: We're embarrassed other apps are better so instead of improving ours, we'll just block them".

Twitter CEO Elon Musk last week said that Twitter's "open source" algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

He said that Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.

"Transparency builds trust," the Twitter CEO had posted.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 10:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU