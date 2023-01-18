Twitter to block 3rd party apps, says 'enforcing long-standing API rules'

-
ALSO READ
Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon
Twitter adds 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web interface after iOS update
Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, New Zealand can now 'Edit Tweet'
Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor Kishore G's account for violating rules
Twitter account suspended due to hacking: Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G
-
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has announced that it is blocking third-party applications like Tweetbot and Twitterrific.
The platform tweeted from its @TwitterDev account on Tuesday: "Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules. That may result in some apps not working."
Several users expressed their thoughts on the company's announcement.
While one user asked, "oh yeah? what rules did Tweetbot broke? And Twitterrific?", another said, "translation: We're embarrassed other apps are better so instead of improving ours, we'll just block them".
Twitter CEO Elon Musk last week said that Twitter's "open source" algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.
He said that Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.
"Transparency builds trust," the Twitter CEO had posted.
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 10:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU