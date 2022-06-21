Two encounters break out in Kashmir's Pulwama and Baramulla districts

-
-
Two gun battles broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Sopore area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after ultras opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.
There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.
Another encounter broke out at Tujjan in south Kashmir Pulwama district, the spokesman said adding further details were awaited.
