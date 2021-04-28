Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maharastra's Gadchiroli

-
At least two Naxals were killed
on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in a forest in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.
The exchange of fire took place when C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Jambia gatta forest around 6.30 am, he said.
"Two ulltras have been killed and a search operation is underway in the forest area," the official added.
