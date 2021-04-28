JUST IN
India reports biggest single-day spike with 360,960 fresh Covid-19 cases
Business Standard

Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maharastra's Gadchiroli

At least two Naxals were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in a forest in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Gadchiroli encounter
File photo: Gadchiroli encounter sight | PTI Photo

At least two Naxals were killed

on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in a forest in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

The exchange of fire took place when C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Jambia gatta forest around 6.30 am, he said.

"Two ulltras have been killed and a search operation is underway in the forest area," the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, April 28 2021. 10:57 IST

.