Rajasthan coronavirus update: State sees 13 deaths, 1,370 fresh cases
Two persons test positive for coronavirus for a second time in Telangana

Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in Telangana, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus testing

Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in Telangana, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

These are the first two such cases in Telangana.

A source in Health Ministry told ANI, "The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,08,670 in the state. Of these two persons have contracted the deadly virus for the second time."

"Public should follow COVID-19 guidelines and prevent themselves from getting infected," the source added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's has reported 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated patients as of August 25.

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 06:56 IST

