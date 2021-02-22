Two policemen suspended for illegally detaining senior citizen

-
Two Delhi Police personnel have been suspended for illegally detaining a senior citizen in connection with a cheating complaint, police said on Monday.
The SHO of Narela police station and an assistant sub-inspector were placed under suspension on Sunday evening and sent to district lines, they said.
The action was taken against the two police personnel after the senior citizen filed a habeas corpus petition in the matter, a senior police officer said.
"The allegations levelled against the police personnel will be looked into and an inquiry into the matter is underway," he said.
