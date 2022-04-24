Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Sunday, officials said.

"Two terrorists killed. Operation in progress," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces in Pahoo area of took place after a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire as they are zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.

--IANS

zi/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)