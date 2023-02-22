JUST IN
Business Standard

UAE eyes renewables partnerships opportunities with India: Jaber in COP28

UAE will explore all partnership opportunities with India to help the south Asian country's growth and low carbon plans, the UAE's climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 summit

Topics
UAE | India | South Asia

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

UAE
Representative Image (ANI)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will explore all partnership opportunities with India to help the south Asian country's growth and low carbon plans, the UAE's climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 summit said on Wednesday.

"India's goal of adding 500 gigawatts of clean energy in the next seven years is a powerful statement of intent," Sultan al-Jaber told the World Sustainable Development Summit in New Delhi.

"As one of the largest investors in renewables, the UAE will explore all opportunities for partnership with India."

The UAE, a major OPEC oil exporter, is hosting the COP28 climate summit this year scheduled to take place in Dubai between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12. It will be the second Arab state to do so after Egypt in 2022.

The conference will be the first global assessment of progress since the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015 to limit global warming.

Jaber reiterated on Wednesday he would keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius front and centre at the summit.

"The goal of keeping 1.5 alive is non-negotiable," he said.

The Paris Agreement commits countries to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to aim for 1.5 degrees Celsius, a level which if crossed could unleash far more severe climate change effects, scientists say.

As COP28 president, Jaber will help shape the conference agenda and intergovernmental negotiations.

He also heads the UAE's state oil giant ADNOC and his appointment has fuelled activist concerns that big industry is hijacking the world's response to the global warming crisis.

On Wednesday, Jaber said he would continue to listen and engage with all in the lead up to COP28, including civil society and the private sector.

"Let's remember that the world makes progress through partnership, not polarization," he said.

 

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Mark Potter)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 17:25 IST

