Muslim organisations condemn tailor's gruesome killing in Udaipur

Muslim organisations have condemned the horrific beheading of a man in and have said that the can never be justified.

Mushawarat President Navaid Hamid said, "The gruesome beheading in is anti-Islamic and an open case of hate crime. Prophet Muhammad had never harmed any body in his entire life. Those pretending to indulge in crime because of the Prophet's love are criminals and need harshest punishment as per the law."

He said, "I earnestly appeal PM @narendramodi ji to urgently consider addressing the nation for maintaining peace, calm and soothing sentiments."

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind too condemned the incident and its General Secretary Hakeemuddin Qasmi in a statement said, "The act is crime in the eyes of law, and our religion does not allow this."

Many Muslim organisations have demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I condemn the gruesome in . There can be no justification for it. Our party's consistent stand is to oppose such violence. No one can take law into their own hands. We demand that the state govt take strictest possible action. Rule of law must be upheld "

Leaders like Salman Khurshid too have termed the crime as heinous. "Udaipur killing most heinous and regrettable irrespective of the provocation assumed. We cannot allow our nation to be torn apart in this inhuman manner. No religion approves of killing human beings. Let us reaffirm positivity of faith," Khurshid said.

