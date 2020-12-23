UDF urges Kerala govt to introduce legislation to tackle Centre's farm laws

-
ALSO READ
Kerala gold smuggling: UDF observes 'Satyagraha', seeks CM's resignation
UDF moves no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt, a first in 15 years
Elaborate arrangements at airports in Kerala to receive Pravasi Malayalees: Pinarayi Vijayan
2,540 new corona cases in Kerala, no schools in Sept-Oct: Pinarayi Vijayan
CM Vijayan warns of possibility of new Covid clusters in Kerala after Onam
-
: The Congress leading
the UDF in Kerala on Wednesday urged the LDF government to bring in a legislation to overcome the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre recently against which farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are on a warpath.
Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala made the plea in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a day after GovernorArif Mohammed Khan refused permission for a special assembly session todiscuss and pass a resolution against the three laws.
Agriculture was a state subject and Keralashould follow the example of Punjab, Chhattisgarhand Rajasthan in formulating such a law, he said adding the proposed bill can be passed in the assembly session commencing from January 8.
The cabinet should meet and take a decision in this regard immediately, he said.
The farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi are apprehending that the new laws will pave the way for a dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and the mandi system, leaving them to the "mercy" of big corporates.
But the government has been saying these fears are misplaced and offered to hold fresh talks with them to resolve the crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU