UGC, Kendriya Vidyalaya, NVS to get more funds for implementing NEP

The Department of School Education and Literacy will get an increase of Rs 9,752.07 crore (16.51 per cent) in the Budget Allocation as the Union Ministry of Education has been allocated the highest ever Budget of Rs 1,12,899.47 crore this year.

The overall Budget Allocation for School Education in FY 2023-24 is Rs 68,804.85 crore out of which Scheme allocation is Rs 54,374.48 crore and Non- Scheme allocation is Rs 14,430.37 crore.

Allocation in Sangathan (KVS) has also increased by Rs 713.98 crore, which is 9.33 per cent higher from Rs 7,650.00 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 8,363.98 crore in 2023-24. On the other hand Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) allocation has increased by 1,371.50 crore from Rs 4,115.00 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 5,486.50 crore in 2023-24.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the Union Budget 2023-24 as being inclusive, people-centric and growth-stimulating Budget. He said that this Amrit Kaal Budget includes everyone, empowers poor and middle class, reaches the last mile and brings cheer to all.

Out of Rs 1,12,899.47 crore Union Budget allocation, Rs 44,094.62 crore has been given for higher education which is 7.9 per cent higher than the previous year's allocation.

Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, said, "This is to overcome the learning losses of the Covid-19 pandemic and inject more digital technology into higher education for more access and equity. Increased fund allocation will accelerate the implementation of NEP 2020, bringing further dividends to the students to make them employable and strengthen our efforts in making India a knowledge-based economy."

According to the education ministry, the teachers' training will be re-envisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development, dipstick surveys, and ICT implementation. The District Institutes of Education and Training will be developed as vibrant institutes of excellence for this purpose.

Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director, of Fortune institute of International Business, said that the announcement to strengthen teacher training is a commendable initiative. It will enhance the delivery of education and the implementation of technology in India's education segment.

Budget Allocation for FY 2023-24 in the Flagship Scheme of PM Poshan has increased by Rs 1,366.25 crore, 13.35 per cent from Rs 10233.75 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 11,600.00 crore in 2023-24.

