Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal extends 'best wishes' to India on Republic Day

Nepal Prime Minister extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the country's 74th .

Taking to the Twitter handle, Prime Minister's office stated, "On the occasion of the 74th of India, I extend warm felicitations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India."

Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba extended greetings to the people of India on its .

Taking to his Twitter handle, Deuba stated, "On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, we extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. May this special day bring prosperity, peace and progress to all."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrated India's 74th Republic Day and it started with the unfurling of the national flag by the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava on Thursday.

During the celebrations, Naveen Srivastava read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation. President Murmu's address noted the encouraging progress made by India, on the economic front to achieve Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya' or the upliftment of all, despite global economic uncertainties.

The President's message also underscored that India's Presidency of the G20 is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism for shaping a better world and a better future.

Sharing glimpses of Republic Day celebrations, the Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted, "The 74th Republic Day of India was celebrated at the Embassy today. The celebrations began with unfurling of the national flag by Ambassador of India to Nepal Shri Naveen Srivastava who then read out address to the nation from Hon'ble President of India."

During the celebrations, India's Ambassador to Nepal felicitated war widows and kin of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues of Nepalese Rupee (NR) 4.60 crore and blankets.

Reiterating its commitment to helping the retired soldiers, the embassy unveiled the Bhu Puu-2022 magazine covering the welfare initiatives of the government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.

Naveen Srivastava also presented books to various institutions. The Embassy is gifting books worth NR 16 Lakh to 23 institutions on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day.

The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and performances by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School of Kathmandu.

India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. He called the occasion "more special" as India is celebrating it during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"Many wishes for Republic Day. This time the occasion is more special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I wish we move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!," PM Modi said in his tweet in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)