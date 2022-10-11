JUST IN
UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 yrs back
United Nations will become 'irrelevant' without reforms: Jaishankar
Mumbai logs 129 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 881
Vincov-19, country's first anti-dote for Covid, completes phase 2 trials
Delhi gets 128.2 mm rain this month, highest for October since 1956
India emerges as 'positive spot' due to policy responses, says ex-CEA
T20 WC: INOX signs deal with ICC to live screen India matches in cinemas
Ministry proposes to decriminalise law on collection of statistics
'Mahakal Lok' opening: PM Modi unveils 'shivaling' wrapped in sacred thread
Railways' passenger revenue in April-Oct 8 period up by 92% at Rs 33,476 cr
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
United Nations will become 'irrelevant' without reforms: Jaishankar
Business Standard

UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 yrs back

Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but have not updated their details since then are being urged to update identification and residence proof documents, UIDAI said

Topics
UIDAI | Aadhaar number

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PVC Aadhar
Representational Image

Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but have not updated their details since then are being urged to update identification and residence proof documents, UIDAI said on Tuesday.

In a statement, UIDAI -- the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers -- said the updation can be done online as well as at Aadhaar centres.

It said those who were issued the unique identification number more than 10 years back and have not done any updation since the issue are being "requested" to update their documents.

UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

"Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation," it said.

The updation of identification document and proof of residence is being done on payment of the requisite fee.

"This facility can be accessed on My Aadhaar portal or by visiting nearest Aadhaar centre," it added.

Aadhaar programme establishes identification through iris, fingerprint and photographs.

Over the last 10 years, Aadhaar number has emerged as a source of identification for individuals, the statement said. The Aadhaar number is used in different government schemes and services.

To avail of government benefits, individuals are expected to update Aadhaar data so as to avoid any inconvenience in identification/certification, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UIDAI

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 21:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU