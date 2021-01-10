UK raises $1 bn to support Covid-19 vaccination in developing countries

-
The United Kingdom has raised USD 1 billion from global donors to fund vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 in developing countries, the UK Foreign Office said Sunday.
"The UK has helped to raise USD 1 billion for the coronavirus COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) through match-funding other donors, which combined with the Pound 548 million [USD 744.5 million] of UK aid pledged will help distribute one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries this year," the office said in a statement, released as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres begins his online visit to the country to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.
The foreign office noted the country's support for the UN throughout the years.
"It is fitting that, on the 75th anniversary of the UN, the UK has led with our allies to make one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine available to vulnerable countries," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.
The first meeting of the UN General Assembly took place on January 10, 1946, at Westminster Central Hall in London.
