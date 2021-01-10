Maharashtra: 371 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane, 7 more deaths

-
Thane has added 371 new cases of
coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,46,702, an official said on Sunday.
Apart from these new cases recorded on Saturday, seven more people also died of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the district to 6,021, he said.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district currently stands at 2.44 per cent, the official said.
So far, 2,36,555 patients have recovered from the infection, improving the recovery rate to 95.89 per cent.
As of now, there are 4,126 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,563, while the death toll has reached 1,192, an official from the district administration said.
