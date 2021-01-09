Uttar Pradesh coronavirus update: 646 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 more die

recorded 646 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the COVID-19 tally to 5,92,475 while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,481, the state government said in a statement issued here.

Of the latest fatalities, three were reported from Lucknow and four from Kanpur, among other districts, it said.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 106.

As many as 884 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,72,773, the statement said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 11,221, it said.

So far, 2.51 crore samples have been tested in the state, with over 1.44 lakh tested the previous day, it said.

