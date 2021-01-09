Uttar Pradesh coronavirus update: 646 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 more die

-
ALSO READ
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
Nagaland coronavirus update: 112 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 7,604
9,543 new Covid-19 cases spike Karnataka coronavirus tally to 575,000
Ladakh coronavirus update: UT reports 80 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Assam coronavirus update: 102 new Covid-19 cases reported, tally at 215,250
-
Uttar Pradesh recorded 646 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the COVID-19 tally to 5,92,475 while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,481, the state government said in a statement issued here.
Of the latest fatalities, three were reported from Lucknow and four from Kanpur, among other districts, it said.
Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 106.
As many as 884 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,72,773, the statement said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 11,221, it said.
So far, 2.51 crore samples have been tested in the state, with over 1.44 lakh tested the previous day, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU