UK records another 10,641 coronavirus cases, 178 deaths in 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson under pressure to lift all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
British PM Johnson urges most vulnerable to get coronavirus vaccines
UK records another 10,972 coronavirus cases as 15 million vaccinated
UK records another 34,693 new coronavirus cases, 210 deaths in 24 hours
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
-
Another 10,641 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,126,150, according to official figures released on Monday.
The country also reported another 178 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 120,757. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.
The latest figures were revealed as more than 17.7 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.
Also on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his long-anticipated "roadmap" exiting the lockdown.
Schools in England will reopen from March 8 as the first part of a four-step plan, which Johnson said was designed to be "cautious but irreversible"
In the second step, non-essential retail, hairdressers and public buildings like libraries and museums will reopen from April 12, Johnson told lawmakers at the House of Commons, the lower house of the British parliament.
In the third step, from May 17, the "rule of six" will be abolished for outdoor gatherings if the data allows and the gathering of up to 30 people will be permitted.
In the fourth step, from June 21, all legal social restrictions are expected to be removed, with the reopening of the final closed sectors of the economy including nightclubs, said Johnson.
England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU