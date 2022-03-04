Ukraine war: 11 civilian, 4 IAF flights to bring back Indians tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
4th flight with 198 Indians stuck in Ukraine leaves from Bucharest: EAM
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Indians trying to flee Ukraine amid invasion stuck at Polish border
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest, Bucharest to evacuate Indians
-
Eleven civilian and four Indian Air Force (IAF) flights will return to India on Saturday with Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated on Friday.
The 11 civilian flights on Saturday are expected to bring back more than 2,200 Indians, with 10 landing in Delhi and one in Mumbai, the ministry's statement noted.
The statement did not say how many Indians will be coming on the four IAF flights.
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to a Russian military offensive.
On Friday, 14 civilian and three IAF flights brought 3,772 Indians back, the statement noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU